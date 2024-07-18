Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $259.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.74 and a 200 day moving average of $246.62.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.47.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

