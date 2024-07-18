Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $259.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.74 and a 200 day moving average of $246.62.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.
Several research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.47.
Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.
