Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.22-7.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.69-5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.72 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.220-7.470 EPS.

EFX stock opened at $259.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.62. Equifax has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.47.

In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

