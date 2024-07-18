Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.425-1.445 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.220-7.470 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.47.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock opened at $259.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Equifax has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $275.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

