Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Motorola Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $12.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.04 EPS.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $393.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $398.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.75 and a 200-day moving average of $349.18.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

