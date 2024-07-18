Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Solar, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for First Solar in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FSLR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.72.

FSLR stock opened at $208.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.38 and its 200-day moving average is $190.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. First Solar has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

