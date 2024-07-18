Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Russel Metals Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:RUS)

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Russel Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.36.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$33.38 and a one year high of C$47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.32.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.54%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Stewart Burton purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, with a total value of C$109,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

