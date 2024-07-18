Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.10.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 544,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 43,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETRN opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $364.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

