Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.10.
ETRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of ETRN opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.01.
Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $364.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.
About Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.
