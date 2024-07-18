Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Up 5.4%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $47.97. 63,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 374,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.29.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 206.05%. The company had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Establishment Labs

In related news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $163,990.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,491,504.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,346 shares of company stock valued at $647,806. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 1.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Further Reading

