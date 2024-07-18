Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $115.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EL. Citigroup cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

EL opened at $100.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.47. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $99.80 and a twelve month high of $191.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 148.32%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.