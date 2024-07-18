European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
European Commercial REIT Price Performance
European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$35.77 million during the quarter.
European Commercial REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.
