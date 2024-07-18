Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Receives “Buy” Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.93.

Eventbrite Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $551.58 million, a PE ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 2.34.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eventbrite

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

