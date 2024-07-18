Everscale 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $672,188.45 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Everscale coin can now be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everscale has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $104.61 million and approximately $672,188.45 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,115,910,745 coins and its circulating supply is 1,970,817,772 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

