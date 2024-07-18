Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives C$64.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$64.06.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Exchange Income Stock Down 0.1 %
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of C$601.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$602.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exchange Income Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 102.33%.
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
