ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $37.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

ExlService Price Performance

EXLS stock opened at $34.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.81 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExlService news, EVP Narasimha Kini sold 8,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $278,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,763,516.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,272 shares of company stock worth $3,944,273. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 397.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 610.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 79,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 402.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,045,000 after buying an additional 13,487,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ExlService by 439.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

