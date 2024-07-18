Exponent (EXPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Exponent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $105.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $107.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $570,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $670,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,505.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $570,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,067 shares of company stock worth $4,734,995 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

