Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $151.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Extra Space Storage traded as high as $165.17 and last traded at $164.81, with a volume of 207392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.40.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.26 and a 200-day moving average of $147.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

