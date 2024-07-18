Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $253.04 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $114.83 and a fifty-two week high of $266.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

