FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) were up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.49 and last traded at $45.49. Approximately 44,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 135,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.14.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $107.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.84 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.34%. Research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 105,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,812,000 after acquiring an additional 33,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 30,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

