Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Price Performance

LON:FAR opened at GBX 5.80 ($0.08) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37. The firm has a market cap of £28.03 million, a PE ratio of -580.00 and a beta of 0.85. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 11.50 ($0.15). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.72.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile

Featured Stories

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

