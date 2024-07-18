Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $48.60 on Thursday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

