Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Receives C$33.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

