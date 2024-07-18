Finance of America Companies Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, July 26th (NYSE:FOA)

Shares of Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, July 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 26th.

Get Finance of America Companies alerts:

Finance of America Companies Stock Performance

Shares of FOA opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The company has a market cap of $68.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.04. Finance of America Companies has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.07.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Finance of America Companies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finance of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.