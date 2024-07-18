Financial Institutions (FISI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Financial Institutions to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.55). Financial Institutions had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.48 million. On average, analysts expect Financial Institutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $22.84 on Thursday. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

FISI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Our Latest Report on FISI

Financial Institutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.