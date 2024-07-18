Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Finward Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Finward Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 96.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Finward Bancorp to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

Shares of Finward Bancorp stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33. Finward Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $111.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Finward Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

