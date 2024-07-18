FinWise Bancorp (FINW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FINW opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. FinWise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.67.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

