Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Update

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FTGFF opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Firan Technology Group has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.