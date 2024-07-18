First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.79 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 20.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 3.1 %

FFBC opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FFBC

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.