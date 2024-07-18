First Foundation (FFWM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect First Foundation to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. On average, analysts expect First Foundation to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Foundation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $368.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is -1.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFWM. DA Davidson upgraded First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens downgraded First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

View Our Latest Report on FFWM

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.