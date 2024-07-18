First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $13,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

