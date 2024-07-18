First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 74.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on FIBK shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

