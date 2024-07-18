First of Long Island (FLIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First of Long Island to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. First of Long Island has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $273.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

