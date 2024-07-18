First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading 1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $262.00 to $282.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. First Solar traded as high as $219.25 and last traded at $215.52. 1,064,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,501,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.42.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FSLR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.72.

In other news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 548,058 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 304,592.2% in the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,342 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

