First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUSV. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $753,000.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HUSV stock opened at $36.67 on Thursday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $36.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.51.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.