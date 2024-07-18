Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $89.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $136.00.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.97 and a 200-day moving average of $159.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,151,000 after acquiring an additional 72,020 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 260,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,407,000 after acquiring an additional 53,752 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

