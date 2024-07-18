Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.05.

Five Below Stock Down 25.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day moving average is $159.65.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

