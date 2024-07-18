Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $120.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $223.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to an inline rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.05.

Five Below Trading Down 25.1 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

