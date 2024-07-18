Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-826 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $836.61 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.05.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $76.50 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.65.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

