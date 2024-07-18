Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $115.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.97 and a 200 day moving average of $159.65. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,151,000 after buying an additional 72,020 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Five Below by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 260,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,407,000 after buying an additional 53,752 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

