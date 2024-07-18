Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $87.00. The stock had previously closed at $102.07, but opened at $85.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Five Below shares last traded at $86.63, with a volume of 2,939,103 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Five Below Stock Down 25.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.65.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

