Fluor (NYSE:FLR) vs. Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Financial Survey

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) and Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluor and Ferrovial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluor $15.47 billion 0.54 $139.00 million $1.72 28.30 Ferrovial $8.59 billion 3.64 N/A N/A N/A

Fluor has higher revenue and earnings than Ferrovial.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluor 0 3 4 0 2.57 Ferrovial 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fluor and Ferrovial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Fluor presently has a consensus price target of $46.86, indicating a potential downside of 3.74%. Ferrovial has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.66%. Given Ferrovial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ferrovial is more favorable than Fluor.

Profitability

This table compares Fluor and Ferrovial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluor 1.97% 24.98% 7.32% Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Fluor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Fluor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fluor beats Ferrovial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources. It also provides consulting services, including feasibility studies, process assessments, and project finance structuring; and a range of services for small modular reactor technologies, conventional and advanced nuclear reactor technologies. This segment serves the production and fuels, chemicals, LNG, power markets, chemicals and petrochemical industries. The Urban Solutions segment offers EPC and project management services to the infrastructure, advanced technologies, life sciences, and mining and metals industries. This segment also provides staffing services to the company and third-party clients with technical, professional, and craft resources on a contract or permanent placement basis. The Mission Solutions segment offers technical solutions to the U.S. and other governments. It also delivers solutions for nuclear security and operation, nuclear waste management, and laboratory management; and operation and maintenance, logistics, EPC, and life support solutions for mission-critical facilities across U.S. military service organizations. This segment offers site management, environmental remediation, and decommissioning for nuclear remediation at governmental facilities, as well as services to commercial nuclear clients. Fluor Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Ferrovial

(Get Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. It also develops, finances, and operates airports; and develops, finances, and operates power transmission lines and renewable energy generation plants, as well as offers mobility and waste management plants and services to the mining industry in Chile. In addition, the company promotes, constructs, and operates energy generation and transmission infrastructures. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

