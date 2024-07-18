Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $212.00 to $218.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 1,208,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 591,719 shares.The stock last traded at $207.30 and had previously closed at $207.21.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FLUT. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,464.90.

Institutional Trading of Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,578,442,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,170,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,485,000.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.61 and its 200 day moving average is $173.96.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

