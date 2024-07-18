FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR opened at $17.69 on Thursday. FONAR has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $111.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FONAR by 725.1% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FONAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,277,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FONAR in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FONAR during the fourth quarter worth $1,201,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

