FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
FONAR Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FONR opened at $17.69 on Thursday. FONAR has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $111.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 7.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FONAR
FONAR Company Profile
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FONAR
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.