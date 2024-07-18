Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 463,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after acquiring an additional 162,768 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in FOX by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 481,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 163,458 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 25,304 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,155,000 after buying an additional 456,546 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

