Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$210.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Veritas Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$191.00.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$174.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.45, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$139.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$198.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$167.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$158.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 29.40.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of C$346.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5495327 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00. In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total value of C$85,966.00. Also, Director Jacques Perron purchased 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$173.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 983 shares in the company, valued at C$170,108.15. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,606 shares of company stock worth $5,747,182. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

