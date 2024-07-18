Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BEN

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.