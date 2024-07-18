Frasers Group’s (FRAS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

LON FRAS opened at GBX 894 ($11.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 855.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 826.03. Frasers Group has a one year low of GBX 745.38 ($9.67) and a one year high of GBX 949.50 ($12.31). The firm has a market cap of £4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 800.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Frasers Group Company Profile

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

