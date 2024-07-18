Frasers Group’s (FRAS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Frasers Group Trading Up 8.8 %
LON FRAS opened at GBX 894 ($11.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 855.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 826.03. Frasers Group has a one year low of GBX 745.38 ($9.67) and a one year high of GBX 949.50 ($12.31). The firm has a market cap of £4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 800.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82.
Frasers Group Company Profile
