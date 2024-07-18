FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of FreightCar America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RAIL

FreightCar America Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $3.11 on Thursday. FreightCar America has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.97.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.06 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FreightCar America stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.19% of FreightCar America worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

(Get Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.