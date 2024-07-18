Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fresenius Medical Care ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

