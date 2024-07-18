Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at TD Cowen

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ULCC. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered Frontier Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.76.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Frontier Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,483,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,465 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 994,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 679,075 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,053,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 672,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 636,921 shares during the period. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the period.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

