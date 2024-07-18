Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 165.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $23.31 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $697.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 57.72%. The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

